Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.27

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 6478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 786.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

