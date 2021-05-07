Robert D. Sznewajs Purchases 3,000 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.26 million, a P/E ratio of -96.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

