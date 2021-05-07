Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 47,124 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 96.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,124 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

