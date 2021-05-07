Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $225,000 in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,378 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 172,686 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 50,981.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 149,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $5,590,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $60.34 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

