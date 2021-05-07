Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $124,000 in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:ETH opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $783.63 million, a P/E ratio of 207.33 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

