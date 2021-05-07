Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 5,302 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $93,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 7,114 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $126,415.78.

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $70,400.00.

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $144,670.00.

NYSE RIV opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

