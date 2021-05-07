RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $394.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

