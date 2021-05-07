RiverFront Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $184.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.88.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

