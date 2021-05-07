RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.75.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.16 and a 12 month high of C$21.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

