RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

RIOCF opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $18.09.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

