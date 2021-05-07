Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

