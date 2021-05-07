Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of grow high single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.22 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.940 EPS.

REYN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,147. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.