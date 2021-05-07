Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.32

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.32 and traded as high as $20.95. Rexel shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Rexel alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.