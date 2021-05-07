Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

RVMD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,781. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after buying an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $6,942,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $5,549,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $4,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

