Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $13.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

