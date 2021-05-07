Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.90.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.71 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.94%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,632 shares of company stock worth $26,348,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,599,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,008,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 101.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 98,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,369,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.