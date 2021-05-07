Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $621,740.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QSR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,276. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

