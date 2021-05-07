ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.97

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.48. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ReShape Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The medical device company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 314.18% and a negative return on equity of 186.31%.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

