Research Analysts Set Expectations for GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE GCP opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,790,000 after acquiring an additional 251,920 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 248.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 142,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,901,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

