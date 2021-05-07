Research Analysts Set Expectations for Criteo S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Criteo in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTO. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,949. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

