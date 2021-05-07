Research Analysts Offer Predictions for General Electric’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.