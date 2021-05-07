Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.96) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.98). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of ARQT opened at $32.62 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,450 shares of company stock worth $789,048 over the last three months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

