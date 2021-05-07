Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.