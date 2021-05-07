Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCMD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,655. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $242,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 50.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

