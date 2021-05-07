Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

MCRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

