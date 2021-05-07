Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Leidos stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,237. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

