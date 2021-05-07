Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Barnes Group stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after acquiring an additional 130,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

