Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.27) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Shares of APLS opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,704. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,906,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $18,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $12,373,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

