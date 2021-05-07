Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.210-2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.21-2.28 EPS.

Repligen stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.42. 3,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,559. Repligen has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.