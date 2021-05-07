Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.210-2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.21-2.28 EPS.
Repligen stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.42. 3,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,559. Repligen has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
