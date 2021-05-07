Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Repay stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,110. Repay has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Repay by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

