Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

