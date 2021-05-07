Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.