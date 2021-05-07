Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 1,992.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.88 ($26.04).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,913 ($24.99). 1,696,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,420. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,871.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,793.68. The firm has a market cap of £36.97 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

