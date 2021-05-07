Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Lowered to $122.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.11.

Shares of RGA opened at $134.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

