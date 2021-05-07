Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 563 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $163.58 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,449. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

