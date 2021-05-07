Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP opened at $195.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

