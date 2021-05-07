Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 14,865 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of AMD opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

