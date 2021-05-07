Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 8,473 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

NYSE MCD opened at $234.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

