Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 12,687 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after buying an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of MO opened at $49.49 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

