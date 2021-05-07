Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $641.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $657.00 to $641.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN opened at $498.68 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.60. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,131,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.