Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.9% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

