Redwood Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,055 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the typical volume of 293 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

