Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stratec (SBS)

Stratec (ETR: SBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – Stratec was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Stratec was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Stratec was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Stratec was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Stratec was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Stratec was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Stratec was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Stratec was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Stratec was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stratec was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stratec was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stratec stock traded down €5.20 ($6.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €108.60 ($127.76). 24,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €114.38 and its 200 day moving average is €119.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41. Stratec SE has a 1 year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1 year high of €145.00 ($170.59).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.