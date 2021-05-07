Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Driven Brands (DRVN)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ: DRVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2021 – Driven Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Driven Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

4/29/2021 – Driven Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Driven Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $27.93 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,546,000.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

