Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mastercard (MA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $444.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $402.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $385.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $402.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $418.00 to $444.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $402.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/15/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $415.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.40. 2,929,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.78. The company has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

