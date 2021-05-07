Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2021 – Salisbury Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2021 – Salisbury Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/23/2021 – Salisbury Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

4/22/2021 – Salisbury Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2021 – Salisbury Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Salisbury Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Salisbury Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Salisbury Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

SAL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.12. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

