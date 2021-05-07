Rebecca W. House Sells 6,268 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.67 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

