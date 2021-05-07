RCI Hospitality (RICK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, analysts expect RCI Hospitality to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RICK opened at $68.74 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $618.66 million, a PE ratio of -101.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upped their price target on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

