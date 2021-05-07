Rayonier Advanced Materials Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE RYAM traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.40. 6,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

