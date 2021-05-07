Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.49. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 26,832 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $452.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

